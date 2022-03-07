“We have to wait for the decision of the BDK, in any case, we do not see any problem in terms of satisfying the mediations. The decision will be made soon and everyone will be able to evaluate it, “Vazgen Rshtuni, a judge of the Court of Appeal, told reporters.

Today, the Supreme Judicial Council, BDK, continued the investigation of Vazgen Rshtuni’s case. As it is known, the RA Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan submitted a motion for disciplinary proceedings against BDK Vazgen Rshtuni, hoping to hold him accountable. The Minister substantiated the disciplinary proceedings, saying that Judge Vazgen Rshtuni had rescheduled the criminal cases due to his long leave.

Vazgen Rshtuni said that his work style was never conditioned by making decisions to please this or that official. “It should be a way of working for every judge. There were also problems with the way I worked with former officials, an unfriendly attitude towards me, but that did not stop me from continuing my work in the same way. ”

He also said that there were no such proceedings against him during the previous government.

When asked why he did not attend the general meeting of judges, Judge Vazgen Rshtuni said that he would definitely come, but he was a little late and when he found out from his colleagues that there was no quorum, he did not come again. He did not want to comment on why the other fellow judges did not attend the meeting. “It would be desirable for us to have a general meeting of judges today and be able to discuss issues related to the independence of the judiciary, or even the work style of the judiciary.”

Today the examination of the disciplinary proceedings continued in the BDK, there were final speeches, after which the council went to the consultation room. The decision will be announced at the next sitting on March 17.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN