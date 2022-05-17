Levon Kocharyan, the son of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who was brought in a little while ago, went live on Facebook from a police car.

“We were detained, they tried to be rude, impudent, but whatever it is, the answer to all that will be given later. What is interesting is that we were brought to Zeytun department at about 8.30, they were brought to Zeytun department through traffic jams for about 50 minutes. We arrived, then they said there was no place, now they are taking us to Erebuni department. “They can’t coordinate and organize all this,” said Levon Kocharyan, adding that the mood of the detainees is militant.

“We know where we are going, so do not be afraid to be arrested. “We continue to fight, there is no need to come to the department, it is better to come out and continue what we are doing,” he said. And those in the same minibus started chanting “Armenia without Turks.”

It should be reminded that today, early in the morning, there are acts of disobedience in Yerevan again, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Protesters blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan. The road leading from Mashtots Avenue to the airport is also closed. There are many detainees.

Nelli GRIGORYAN