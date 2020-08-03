There may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, WHO warns – Panorama

The World Health Organization cautioned on Monday that there may never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19 in the kind of a ideal vaccine which the roadway to normality would be long, with some nations needing a reset of method, Reuters reported.

More than 18.14 million individuals around the globe are reported to have actually been contaminated with the illness and 688,080 have actually passed away, according to a Reuters tally, with some countries that believed they were over the worst experiencing a revival.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergency situations head Mike Ryan exhorted countries to carefully impose health steps such as mask- using, social distancing, hand- cleaning and screening.

“The message to people and governments is clear: ‘Do it all’,” Tedros informed a virtual news rundown from the U.N. body’s head office inGeneva He stated face masks must end up being a sign of uniformity round the world.

“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be.”

The WHO head stated that, while the coronavirus was the greatest health emergency situation because the early 20 th century, the worldwide scramble for a …