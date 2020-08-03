There may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, WHO warns By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A logo design is imagined on the head office of the WHO in Geneva



By Michael Shields and Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization cautioned on Monday that, in spite of strong hopes for a vaccine, there may never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and the roadway to normality would be long.

More than 18.14 million individuals all over the world are reported to have actually been contaminated with the illness and 688,080 have actually passed away, according to a Reuters tally, with some countries that believed they were over the worst experiencing a renewal.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergency situations head Mike Ryan exhorted all countries to carefully impose health procedures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and screening.

“The message to people and governments is clear: ‘Do it all’,” Tedros informed a virtual news rundown from the U.N. body’s head office inGeneva He stated face masks ought to end up being a sign of uniformity round the world.

“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be.”

Ryan stated nations with high …