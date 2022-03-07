In the context of the special operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine, the Armenian MP of the Turkish Parliament Karo Paylan made a remarkable note.

“Turkey, Syria, Armenia and Azerbaijan do not and cannot respond to Russia.

Why? Because of the wars we have magnified, there is Russian hegemony in the Caucasus and Syria. “These countries can get rid of the influence of imperialist forces only through reconciliation,” Paylan wrote on his Facebook page.