2021 On September 24, 2012, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Ararat and Vayots Dzor Marzes upheld Karine Grigoryan’s motion to lift the ban on visits to relatives and telephone calls. On January 27 of this year, the court heard a motion submitted by defendant Rafael Hakobyan’s lawyer Giorgi Aghajanyan to change the measure of restraint chosen for his client, to lift the detention and to choose or use bail as a precautionary measure. It was rejected. On March 6, the Defender appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeals, demanding to overturn the January 27 decision of the regional court to detain defendant Rafael Hakobyan and to release him on bail in the amount of AMD 1,500,000 and release him from custody. The appellant rejected it on April 4 (Judge A. Danielyan). On March 25, the court partially granted the motion of the defendant’s lawyer to lift the restrictions on visits and calls and to communicate with the media.

During the preliminary investigation, “Aravot” informed about the case related to the election process. Let me remind you that Rafael Hakobyan has been accused of offering two or more people and promising bribes to vote for a party alliance. He was involved in the pre-election campaign of the candidate for the deputy candidate of the “I have honor” bloc of parties participating in the special elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia appointed by the RA Presidential Decree No. NH-99-N of May 10, 2021, from June 9 to June 19, 2021. A number of voters of Masis region of Ararat region, including N. H., A. A., through the latter, also offered bribes to his family members to vote for the “I have honor” bloc of parties in the snap elections. According to the prosecution, R. Hakobyan in 2021 On the evening of June 16, visiting N. H.’s apartment, he met the latter and offered him a certain amount of money as a bribe to refill the car.

According to the accusation, in another episode, in 2021. On June 18, at 11:03 pm, Rafael Hakobyan had a telephone conversation with A. A., during which AA offered him a bribe of 20,000 AMD each to the latter’s parents, wife and sister.

The same accusation was made against Karine Grigoryan. According to the accuser, in the period of June 9-19, 2021, a number of voters of Masis region of Ararat region, including Venera G., Ela B., Gayane Sh., Asya H., Stepan B. Through the latter, he offered his relatives and acquaintances a bribe of 20,000 AMD each to vote for a party alliance in the early elections to the RA National Assembly. Venera Galustyan had met her acquaintance Karine Grigoryan, personally “several times demanded the 20,000 AMD amount which is the subject of a bribe.” Venera Galustyan is charged with committing a criminal act provided for in part 1 of Article 154.2 of the RA Criminal Code. Stepan Baghdasaryan is also charged with committing a criminal act under Article 154.2, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, in order to reach an agreement on electoral bribery.

2 were detained as a precautionary measure, and 2 were not allowed to sign. The criminal case has been pending since July 30 last year, according to Judge Harutyun Petrosyan. The court session is on May 5 in the region.

Let me mention that in connection with the electoral processes, the first accusatory verdict was made in Armavir region in 2021. on December 23. The background was as follows. In the Armavir Region Prosecutor’s Office in 2021 On June 10, 2021, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated under the features of Part 2 of Article 34-154.2 of the RA Criminal Code and examined by the RA Anti-Corruption Committee substantiated that in 2021. The former mayor of Armavir, a resident of the same city, R. Khlghatyan has reached a preliminary agreement with G., a resident of Janfida village, Armavir region, RA. Petrosyan on bribing at least 147 voters in the Armavir region to vote for the bloc in the upcoming snap elections.

It was about transferring 9,000,000 AMD to him and giving that amount to the voters in accordance with the lists compiled in advance. According to the official statement of the RA Prosecutor’s Office, at the moment of transferring the money, within the framework of the measures taken by the RA Police officers, the latter were brought, and the money subject to election bribe was found and taken to the scene. From the yard of Petrosyan’s house. R. Khlghatyan and G. Petrosyan was charged with Article 34-154.2, Part 4, Clauses 1 and 2 of the RA Criminal Code. During the preliminary investigation, the defendants admitted their charges. Court of General Jurisdiction of the Region 2021 On June 13, 2012, they were remanded in custody, which was later commuted to bail. The Court of General Jurisdiction of Armavir Marz in 2021 made a guilty verdict on December 23, by which R. Khlghatyan and G. Petrosyan was found guilty of their guilty deeds and sentenced to 4 years in prison. According to Article 70 of the RA Criminal Code, the sentence was not applied conditionally, setting a probation period of 5 years. The amount of 9,000,000 AMD, which was the subject of an election bribe, was confiscated in favor of the Republic of Armenia.

PS:. According to the RA Prosecutor’s Office, in 2022 As of January 1, 2012, about 80% of those charged with alleged electoral crimes during the snap elections to the National Assembly and in the post-election period were those accused of committing electoral bribery crimes. Eleven of those sued were members of the “Hayastan” bloc, 23 of the “I have honor” bloc, 2 of the PAP, and 1 of those who were included in the parliamentary lists of the “Verelk” party or supported by those forces. : Five of the cases sent to court were convicted. In 3 of them, 4 persons were sentenced to imprisonment, in the case of 3 of which the court did not apply the sentence conditionally, setting a probation period. In 2 cases 2 people were fined. The trial of 22 people sent to court in 22 cases continues.

