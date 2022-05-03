There is one agenda for negotiating with the government. That is the agenda of Nikol’s removal, there is nothing else to talk about, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during the press conference.

According to him, the current government of the Republic of Armenia has only one pillar today – the police, that is why the government representatives regularly thank the law enforcement for the violence against the protesters.

“The representatives of the government still have a historic chance not to share Nikol’s traitor and bloody responsibility. “If they accept this, they will understand, well, if not, it will be too late,” said the opposition figure.