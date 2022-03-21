Our perception is that there is nothing inadmissible in the Azerbaijani proposals handed to us on March 10, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated during the sitting of the NA Foreign Relations Committee, referring to the 5 proposals submitted by Azerbaijan to Armenia.

“It is another thing that these proposals do not completely address the Armenia-Azerbaijan comprehensive peace agenda. In our answers, we consider the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh ումը addressing the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh to be key. “On this full basis, we are ready to start negotiations with Azerbaijan,” Mirzoyan said.