A few days ago, the government approved the program “Support to the acquisition of nitrogen, phosphorus-potassium fertilizers at affordable prices for the land users of the Republic of Armenia.” It is an innocent, velvet project at first glance, but only at first glance.

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan does not deny that since the beginning of the year there has been a sharp inflation of 2.5-3 times in the fertilizer market, leaving small farmers in a desperate situation. Now they have decided to support people. that is, they are unable or unwilling to manage inflation so that they can help later. But it turns out that this “helping hand” does not reach everyone.

According to Pastinfo, the expected result of the program is the fertilization of 55,000 hectares of arable land, while according to the Ministry of Economy, in the fall of 2021, about 57,000 hectares of autumn wheat were sown for the 2022 crop.

According to the program, only 55,000 hectares of arable land will be served from the state budget for 4.9 billion drams. Will there be no spring sowing, because according to the data of 2021 (which according to experts is not so satisfactory), about 160,000 hectares of spring sowing have been done? Besides, the spring sowing of 2022 is endangered because there is a strong demand for seeds in Armenia, there is no subsidy.

Instead of subsidizing the cost of seeds, they subsidize the fertilization of only 55,000 hectares of arable land. And where is the fertilization of about 16,000 hectares of vineyards and 45,000 hectares of orchards?