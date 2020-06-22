‘There is no second wave coming’: Top Trump adviser says coronavirus numbers will not peak again

One regarding president Donald Trump’s White House agents has stated that there will be no second wave of coronavirus in the US.

“There is no second wave coming. It’s just hot spots”, Larry Kudlow, overseer of the National Economic Council and key economic consultant to President Donald Trump told CNBC.

“They send in CDC teams, we’ve got the testing procedures, we’ve got the diagnostics, we’ve got the PPE. And so I really think it’s a pretty good situation,” he additional.





The comments arrive only a time after White House business adviser Peter Navarro told CNN that the management is finding your way through a possible second wave in the disease inside the fall.

“We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can beneath the surface, working as hard as we possibly can,” Mr Navarro informed the outlet.

“You prepare for what can possibly happen. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but of course you prepare,” this individual added.

At very least 23 Us states and europe across the country are usually registering an increase in freshly reported situations compared to the prior week.

Florida started to be the 7th state going to 100,000 confirmed situations of Covid-19 on Monday according to the condition department regarding health.

Most in the areas credit reporting surging numbers of situations have not previously observed a peak and tumble so this statistically does not count like a resurgence regarding cases, nevertheless an ongoing increase.

“Actually, I think nationwide the positivity rate is still quite low, well under 10%,” Mr Kudlow mentioned.

“There are some hot spots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now, we’ve come a long way from last winter,” he was adamant.

Health experts thought that existing spikes might be the cause of says reopening companies amid the initial wave in the virus.

Covid-19 offers infected a minimum of 2,300,000 folks across the US ALL and triggered the dying of more than 120,000 Americans, according to information from The Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide there have been 7.9 mil cases regarding coronavirus plus 466,000 deaths.

Donald Trump told followers at their rally within Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday that he called for Covid-19 tests to be slowed up because there have been so many optimistic cases getting found in typically the United States.

He also recommended the number of tests being done is the reason the is the primary country on earth in terms of amount of infections plus deaths.