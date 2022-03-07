There is no issue on the agenda of the “Civil Contract” faction to adopt a law on the occupied territories of Artsakh.

“The” Civil Contract “faction is not discussing such an issue, it is not on the agenda at the moment,” Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated at a meeting with journalists in the National Assembly.

As for the draft adopted by the Artsakh parliament, the latter said that he had no comment on that issue.

To the question whether the “Civil Contract” considers that those territories have been occupied, Aghajanyan responded. “Our position is the following: the status quo that exists at the moment, it is the result of a war unleashed by Azerbaijan, which began and was accompanied by gross violations of all international laws, this is our record, which should be appreciated on international platforms.”