‘There is no excuse’ – Man Utd must fight for Premier League title, says Matic

The 32- year- old midfielder just recently signed a brand-new agreement at Old Trafford and confesses that he would like to break the club’s 7- year dry spell

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has actually alerted there will be “no excuse” for failure as he contacted his side to fight for the Premier League title in 2020- 21.

The Red Devils have actually not won the top- flight crown because Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho reoccuring on the bench in the stepping in years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended up being the club’s 4th supervisor in simply 5 years when he changed Mourinho in December 2018, and he assisted bring back the club’s Champions League location last season by completing 3rd behind runaway champs Liverpool andManchester City

Matic, nevertheless, has actually set his sights greater for the coming project and thinks there is no factor to believe United can not fall their competitors on Merseyside and recover the title.

“From the next season there is no reason. We need to go with whatever,” the midfielder discussed on the UTD Podcast.

“We need to fight for the title due to the fact that I felt that this year we dropped some points too simple.

“We permitted Liverpool to win [the title], I do not understand, 10 video games prior to the season completed. They won the league, so we can not enable that …