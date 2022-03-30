After the Norway-Armenia match, in which the Armenian team suffered a crushing defeat with a score of 9: 0, the FFA, the coaching staff of the Armenian national team ները the football players made a statement.

“The Armenian national team suffered a painful defeat in the game against Norway.

Although the match was friendly, there is no excuse for this defeat.

We assure you that in a very short period of time we will analyze what happened together, we will make relevant investigations.

We have one goal – to appear in the final round of Euro-2024. To achieve this goal, the FFA, the players of the national team and the coaching staff will make every effort.

We apologize to all the fans for this result. We have always been united both after victories and defeats.