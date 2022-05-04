Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, writes on his Facebook page.

“A little while ago I was walking to the meeting near the French Square. Naturally, I meet some aggressive views on the way, but no remarks yet. And here, in front of me, comes a girl wrapped in the flag of Artsakh, who does not believe her eyes when she sees me. I pass by և probably after making sure of what he saw he shouts. “Oh, oh!”

This, like him, an actor Sos JanibekyanThe recent episodes that took place today are all you need to know about the strict “political” process unfolding in the streets of Yerevan these days.

Of course, many other similar cases can be added to these (for example, the episode related to Armen Martirosyan).

And in reality there is nothing surprising. To be convinced of that, one only needs to listen to the texts of those standing on the square platform, in which, in fact, there is no content other than swearing.

Accordingly, it should be noted that the force used by the police is really disproportionate, in the mildest sense of the word. Aggressive hooligan groups roam the streets of Yerevan; the attitude of the law enforcement system towards them must be appropriate. That was not enough, and some people were walking in the streets of Yerevan, being afraid. ”