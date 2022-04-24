We remember the next anniversary of the Armenian Genocide under a new reality, when even 107 years later, the policy of Turkish hatred of Armenians remains relevant.

The Armenian Genocide is an indisputable fact for the world, but the lack of effective manifestations of its condemnation allowed a number of new genocides in the world.

We also witnessed the genocidal policy towards Armenians during the years of the Artsakh movement in Baku, Sumgait and Maragha. And after the last Artsakh war, the policy of anti-Armenianism continued by Azerbaijan to this day is openly supported by Turkey.

The Republic of Armenia, considering the normalization of relations with Turkey, does not put forward the recognition of the Genocide as a precondition, but this circumstance cannot be ignored;

There is no alternative to the unbreakable will of Armenians to live. The only way to prevent new genocides and to respect the memory of our ancestors with dignity is the strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh with the unique unification of all Armenians.

“COUNTRY OF LIVING” PARTY