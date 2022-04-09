Chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan and Trade Attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia Abgar Godard discussed the current state and development prospects of the Armenian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation, the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia reports.

The President of the UBA presented the directions of the Union’s activity, emphasizing that one of the priority issues is the expansion of the country’s international economic ties, the implementation of joint investment programs, the expansion of markets.

According to Arsen Ghazaryan, from the very first days of Armenia’s independence, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been one of the priority economic partners for Armenia, and now there are many unfulfilled opportunities, by the implementation of which it is possible to increase the mutual trade and economic indicators several times.

The UBA President especially emphasized the need to establish joint productions in Armenia with the participation of Iranian businessmen, which will satisfy the demand not only in the local, but also in foreign markets. In this respect, there are wide prospects both within the EEU and in other regions, which will be facilitated by the role of Armenia as a transit country.

In particular, he mentioned the implementation of such programs as the operation of a free economic zone on the Armenian-Iranian border, the establishment of oil refineries, road construction projects, and the construction of the Iran-Armenia railway.

“One of our priorities is to support foreign businessmen to integrate and settle in Armenia,” said Arsen Ghazaryan, adding that it is time to improve the RA Law on Foreign Investments.

The president of the UWA suggested organizing an Armenian-Iranian investment forum in Yerevan in the near future to directly discuss the existing potential of cooperation with the participation of businessmen, to bring together practical opportunities.

According to Abgar Godari, there is great interest among Iranian businessmen in terms of doing business in Armenia, but, according to the diplomat, there is not enough information, the parties are not familiar with the potential, legal and economic systems, in which direction there is work to be done. In this regard, he praised the activity of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia as a connecting and guiding link.

“Our task is to acquaint the businessmen with the existing economic potential, if they cause difficulties, to support their solution,” said the trade attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia.

He used the proposal to organize an Armenian-Iranian investment forum.

The parties agreed to hold such meetings regularly.