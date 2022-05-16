Taking into account the recent reactions of various political forces, some media outlets, certain figures or individuals to the political persecution, the “5165” movement considers it necessary to submit some comments in order to abort any attempt of a manipulative nature.

Thus:

1. Responding to Nikol Pashinyan’s lowering of the bar on Artsakh’s status, as well as his statement on admitting his complicity in the 44-day war, the “5165” movement in 2022. On April 19, he announced that he was temporarily suspending his party activities and joining the non-partisan struggle to remove Nikol Pashinyan from power.

2. Individual members of the “5165” movement, together with public figures Avetik Chalabyan and Edgar Ghazaryan, formulated the “Consolidation” initiative, which has a clear political agenda: to justify the need for Nikol Pashinyan’s removal to the public . The initiative did not join any political force or figure, it joined the demonstrations and other protests in France Square on May 1, aimed at removing Nikol Pashinyan from the helm of the country.

3. During this period, a substantial political persecution began against one of the initiators of the “Consolidation”, Avetik Chalabyan. This is happening to a man who has proved his devotion to the Homeland by implementing significant programs in Armenia’s military industry, military education, defense development, repatriation and other areas.

5. The “5165” movement considers inadmissible և inadmissible any interest of people in political activities for money ․ It is a red line that we can never cross.

6. A few days ago, a recording appeared on the Internet, where Avetik Chalabyan’s voice is present, where it is about involving students in the struggle to stop the handover of Artsakh to Azerbaijan. It should be noted that there is an obvious provocation in the wiretapped recording in terms of involving students for money, on the basis of which a fake criminal case was initiated, ignoring a number of essential legal circumstances.

7. It is obvious that the recording is edited, “clumsy”, and clearly pursues dirty political goals.

8. We will closely follow the judicial process, we will strive to ensure a fair investigation, trial.

9. The “5165” movement stands by Avetik Chalabyan և his family, supporting them in every way.

10. We consider it necessary to mention that recently political persecutions and persecutions against various public and political figures, individuals who speak freely and critically have increased. The “5165” movement has supported as much as possible, will try to support all political prisoners, people persecuted for their political views.

11. We urge everyone, including some media outlets, bloggers and other representatives of the information field, to refrain from manipulating the name of the “5165” movement.

“5165” movement