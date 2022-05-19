“No one has caused as much damage to our country, Artsakh, as the current group. As a result of their activities, 187 villages, 6 cities, 38500 citizens were deprived of their homes, 591 khachkars, 39 fortresses, fortresses and sanctuaries were handed over to the enemy.” “4000 historical and cultural monuments, 12 museums, 72% of our homeland is left to the enemy.” Now Nicole, what kind of robbery are you talking about? Saghatelyan said. He said that the Armenian man took to the streets for the sake of Artsakh and Armenia.

Saghatelyan added that the streets will not be closed on May 20. He invited everyone to the French Square at 9:30 in the morning, saying that there was something important to be done. “We have a special program tomorrow, for various reasons, I will not publish the details today, yes, there will be acts of disobedience, there is an international delegation in Armenia, our voice must be heard. There are events where the voice of the people must be heard, our actions will continue until 19:00 and at that time we invite you to the rally again. “

Gohar HAKOBYAN