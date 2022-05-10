One of the agreements reached in Brussels concerned the establishment of a demarcation commission. The statement came from Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to him, before the meeting in Brussels, he had a telephone conversation with the Armenian Foreign Minister, during which the composition of the commission to be set up was discussed.

“Azerbaijan’s proposal is that the commission should be organized in a different format, that is, the person who will head it should be at the level of deputy prime minister. It should be noted that during our first telephone call, the Armenian Foreign Minister accepted it with understanding and stated that additional time was needed for internal discussions. He later announced that such an offer would be acceptable to him. There is an agreement between the parties on the composition of the commission. Azerbaijan was ready to hold the meeting in April. “I think it will be possible to hold such a session after Armenia completes its procedures,” Bayramov said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN