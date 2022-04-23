“The demonstrations will not end, the struggle just changes its logic,” Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I Have Honor” faction of the RA National Assembly, told reporters during the march from Freedom Square to Republic Square.

At the moment, his supporters are moving from Freedom Square to Republic Square. Arthur Vanetsyan detailed ․ “Today we will take part in the Torchlight procession, we will finish quite late, we will declare April 24 a day of silence, on the morning of April 25 we will be in Freedom Square. In addition to the passive awareness actions, we will pass to the active phase, we will carry out various actions. ”

The journalists inquired whether there would be joint actions with the “Hayastan” bloc, he answered ․ “There will be a decentralized struggle, there will be a network struggle, but it does not mean that we will not synchronize our actions. This is not a classic political struggle, it is not only a struggle of the parties included in the “Armenia” և “I have honor” blocs. We have not come here to unite around any leader with party flags, but we have come to fight for Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenian people. ”

Arthur Vanetsyan assured that he did not try to use the party resources to bring people to the square, but, as you can see, now thousands of people have joined. According to Arthur Vanetsyan, he has fulfilled the goal he set before him one hundred percent.

During the monitoring, the representatives of the government often manipulate the fact that the former presidents are involved in the movement, Arthur Vanetsyan said on this occasion. “Serzh Sargsyan has stated that he does not aspire to any position, he will never hold any other position in Armenia. I am convinced that Robert Kocharyan is not fighting exclusively for power. He assured that there is no political, party struggle, but there is a nationwide struggle in which we have no right to fail. “

They try to connect the movement with Russia to the monitoring, especially since Arthur Vanetsyan was in Russia before this movement, he reacted like this ․ “I was in Moscow on a private visit with my personal affairs, I witnessed the disgraceful speech in the National Assembly, which was unacceptable for me. After that I returned to Armenia, I decided to take the step I took. There is no direction! We do not need any direction to protect the interests of our country and state. “

To the observation of the government, Edmon Marukyan constantly speaks about the fact that such movements endanger Armenia and Artsakh, Arthur Vanetsyan answered ․ “Do not ask me a question and do not try to get a comment from me about a person whose recent behavior is simply incomprehensible to me. As for the government, let me say that they are dangerous, they prove that they destroyed the country in three or four years. The third republic had many problems, but it had a security system, a state, and today we do not have a state. “

Tat Tat Harutyunyan