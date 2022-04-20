On April 20, at 12:43 pm, the Shirak Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that the wall of one of the houses near the “Araks” hotel in Gyumri had collapsed. There is a victim.

The operative group of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene, a fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment.

According to preliminary data, the wall of the house collapsed during construction works, as a result of which one of the employees was blocked in a hole near the wall. is in a conscious state.

The rescuers took the employee out of the hole and brought him to the ambulance.

