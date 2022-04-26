According to Aravot.am, there is a suspect in the stabbing that took place in one of his own houses on Ghandilyan Street in Gyumri. He is a 22-year-old resident of Gyumri, a relative of the stabbed housewife.

As before, two citizens were taken to Gyumri Medical Center at the same time ․ A woman born in 1973 was diagnosed with a “puncture wound of the left thigh ած puncture wounds of the anterior surface of the abdomen” տղամարդ a man born in 1984 with a “puncture wound of the calf”.

Edgar Janoyan, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of the Police, told us that a quarrel took place in one of the apartments on Ghandilyan Street, and then at 4:22 pm the police received a call from Gyumri Medical Center that two citizens had been taken to them. One is a woman, the other is a man with a diagnosis of a puncture wound.

According to preliminary information, a dispute arose over a family issue, which ended in a stabbing.

Nune AREVSHATYAN

Photo by Gagik Shamshyan