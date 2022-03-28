The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Berd-Chambarak են The roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air station to Amberd fortress և Kari Lake,, the roads leading from H21 highway of Aragatsotn region to Berkarat և Vardablur villages are closed in Aragatsotn region.

Vardenyats mountain pass is closed for trucks with trailers, difficult to pass for other types of vehicles.

Pushkin mountain pass of Lori region, Orasar-Katnaghbyur և Alaverdi-Jiliza, inter-community highways of Ashotsk region of Shirak region, Alagyaz-Artik (snowstorm) highways are difficult to pass.

The roads of Aragats region of Aragatsotn region are icy in places.

It is snowing in Abovyan-Charentsavan town of Kotayk region, Jermuk town of Vayots Dzor region, Aparan region of Aragatsotn region.

There is a snowstorm on the roads of Musayelyan-Vardaghbyur of Shirak region, Ashotsk and Aragats of Aragatsotn region, Aparan regions.