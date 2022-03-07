Boris Navasardyan, President of the Yerevan Press Club, on the blocking of Western media in Russia and Russian media in the West.

“You can look at the media blockades from two points of view. “On the one hand, yes, Russia is in fact blocking all the sources that provide information it does not want, but on the other hand, there is also the fact that Russian media resources are also blocked in the West. This can be considered as a response.” “Isn’t the blocking of various media outlets in the Russian-Ukrainian war situation risky in terms of freedom of speech,” said Boris Navasardyan, President of the Yerevan Press Club (YPC).

It should be reminded that the state body supervising the Russian information field, Roskomnadzor, threatens to block the website of RFE / RL’s Russian service Svoboda.org. The Prosecutor General’s Office demands to remove some materials related to the Ukrainian war. The Russian government has also warned VOA of its intention to block VOA’s Russian-language news site www.golosameriki.com unless it removes material related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Boris Navasardyan, the world has not fully understood and studied information operations in war situations. Given the role of various information sources, media, social networks, according to the YPC President, they can have an impact on the process of using almost equal weapons. He continued. “Given this situation, we can expect the various parties to the conflict and the peace-supporting parties to take steps that involve very serious restrictions on freedom of expression.”

Boris Navasardyan sees serious tendencies threatening freedom of speech. “Given that wars have become quite frequent recently and have already moved to areas that were not expected to become a battleground – Europe and surrounding areas, such restrictions on freedom of speech are already becoming a global phenomenon, and the tools that today used to block information, can become an almost permanent toolkit. This risk is especially high because wars are taking place one after another and are becoming more and more widespread. “The same tendency can be maintained by inertia in relatively peaceful times, because if this practice is already practiced both technically and legally, it can also become permanent through inertia.”

We inquired, if we look at the Armenian media, especially in the political sphere, the positions and mood are ambiguous, then can this situation be spread on the Armenian media in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian hostilities, Boris Navasardyan answered. “No, it has not been spread yet. We see that the RA audience can receive free information from all sides. However, the fact that the media outlets operating in certain countries are restricted, in this case in Russia and partly in Ukraine, the information produced there, in fact, will no longer reach us. And in that sense, the flow of information can be limited and one-sided for our audience. Regardless of us, there is that risk, because the risk arises not in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, but outside it, and in any case, manipulating our society, our citizens can be a very real consequence of all this, especially since the media in Armenia seem to “They have different political preferences, including geopolitical preferences, and this will be reflected in their activities.”

To the question, what does the monitoring of media coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war show, what is the picture in the Armenian media field in this regard, do they maintain balance, or do the pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian, pro-Western media have a “Aravot” position? The interlocutor answered. “In any case, there is obviously a division in most of the media. In other words, one can clearly distinguish between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian or pro-Western media, but since everyone works, it at least allows citizens to make a choice. “Unfortunately, it is difficult to name a source in Armenia who wants to provide the public with balanced and comprehensively processed, verified information, because even if there is such a desire, the opportunities to verify the facts and realities are very limited.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: