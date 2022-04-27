I do not notice much difference in the actions of the police against the protesters compared to the previous one. The working style of the police is always the same, human rights activist Zara Hovhannisyan told Aysor.am.

According to him, only the patrol service has been reformed in the RA Police to some extent, where completely new personnel-systems have been introduced.

“But I do not see serious changes in other systems, especially in terms of police actions during public actions. There have always been problems here, and there are still problems related to the legality of the actions of the law enforcement body, symmetry, police-citizen relations. “I repeat, only the patrol service has made some progress, and the fact that the system has been replenished with completely new staff certainly plays a big role here,” said Zara Hovhannisyan.

It should be reminded that the former director of the National Security Service, the leader of the “Homeland” party, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly Arthur Vanetsyan visited the activists brought to the Police Center today.

According to Vanetsyan, disproportionate force was used against the detained activists, but their process will not be stopped.

Sos Hakobyan, the speaker of the “Fatherland” party, had earlier stated that the police had started provocations in Freedom Square, for no reason, and had detained the activists.