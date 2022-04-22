“I can not answer that question, there is a judge, he was independent then, he is independent now, the opposite,” – to the question, do you think the judges were more independent before 2018 or after 2018? Alexander Azaryan, President of the Union of Judges of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists before the solemn gathering on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Union of Judges of the Republic of Armenia.

To the question, how will he assess the reforms being implemented in the current judicial system, for example, the establishment of an anti-corruption court, he answered. “He has to work to show in the future whether he has lived up to his expectations.”

During the opening ceremony of the solemn gathering, Alexander Azaryan, noting the main directions of the union, singled out the intensification of relations with Artsakh’s partners, the implementation of joint events in Artsakh and Armenia, as well as the strengthening of cooperation between international judicial bodies and courts of other countries.

