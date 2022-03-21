The direct connection established due to the events in Ukraine, which was established between the US’s “Russian military departments” to prevent various clashes and incidents, is being regularly checked, a senior Pentagon official said.

“As before, we check it every day, the live connection works,” the official was quoted as saying by “Voice of America” ​​correspondent Jeff Seldin on Twitter.

According to the information provided by the correspondent, the Pentagon representative added that he did not know any information about such incidents, that is, the direct use of that connection.