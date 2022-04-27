The Statistical Committee published the economic activity indicators in January-March of this year and March compared to March of the previous year. According to the CC, in January-March of this year, the economic activity index was 9.6%, and in March, compared to the previous March, the WIT was 6.7%.

In January-March of this year, the growth of industry was 3.1%, and in March, compared to March, a decline of 6.9% was registered.

In February, when the Russian-Ukrainian war started, the forecasts for the economy were mostly negative, as our economy is highly dependent on the Russian economy.

Economist Haykaz Fanyan says that the impact of the war in our country was mainly expressed in March and the comparison of the indicators published by the CC should be done in March of this year compared to March of the previous year. According to that, according to Fanyan, the decline of the industry is mainly conditioned by the termination of the Teghut mining company. It should be reminded that in March of this year the work of the company stopped for an indefinite period.

In a conversation with us, the economist says that the decline in the industry is also due to the manufacturing industry, the producers in this sector mainly worked with the Russian market, most of the exports were to the Russian market, and these companies stopped their production capacities or reduced. “Besides, for a long time, from February to mid-March, the Lars checkpoint was closed, which also had a negative impact on the volume of industrial products and exports.”

According to the Statistical Committee, in the sphere of services, in March of this year, as compared to March of the previous year, a 25.9% growth was registered. According to the economist, this positive indicator is conditioned by the growth of the IT sphere, as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war many Russian specialists, citizens moved to Armenia, therefore, they use different services: hotel, food, real estate, etc., moreover, Russian specialists Enterprises in the IT sphere have been opened.

In January-March, a 5.4% decline was registered in agriculture. The economist comments on this decline by the fact that the skin of animals has decreased this year. “In 2020, after the war, a large number of cattle were slaughtered, as a result of which last year there was an increase in agricultural production, and now it has decreased, a certain decline has been registered. But a clear analysis can be made when more detailed data are published. “

In January-March of this year, a 6% growth was registered in the construction sector, and in March of this year, as compared to the previous March, 8.2%. The growth of this sphere, as the economist supposes, was mainly provided by capital investments – state-financed construction, road construction, as well as private sector housing.

It should be reminded that the forecasts of both local and international structures on economic growth were not optimistic. For example, after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Central Bank of Armenia reduced its forecast for economic growth in Armenia this year. Instead of 5%, it is predicted that the year will close by about 1.5%. The same forecast was made by the International Monetary Fund.

“Economic growth indicators were unexpected, I did not think we would have 1.6% economic growth. I think we can have a higher growth compared to the future period, due to the current circumstances. “If the economic growth in the other quarters is even 0%, we will close the year by 1.7% at the expense of the first quarter,” says Haykaz Fanyan.

As for whether these economic indicators are felt by ordinary citizens, and whether people have started to live better, at least in the first quarter, the economist says, the impact of this growth is limited, and ordinary citizens feel the improvement of their social status through wage growth and inflation. , and of course with specific transfers.

The salary growth indicators for March have not been published yet, but according to the February indicators, as the economist presented, the nominal salary growth was 7.8%, but it should be noted that the consumer price index was 6.5%.

Nelli BABAYAN

“Aravot” daily

26.04.2022: