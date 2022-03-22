The land users’ support program for the purchase of nitrogen, phosphorus-potassium fertilizers at affordable prices, which was approved by the government a few days ago, did not like the land users at all.

According to the program approved by the executive, 14 suppliers (representatives of the private sector) have been selected, according to the program, the state will subsidize up to 50% of the cost of fertilizer, but not more than 9000 AMD.

If the state subsidizes up to 9000 drams for a 50 kg bag of fertilizer, how much will the land user pay? (There has never been such a high price for fertilizer). How much do municipalities charge for a park when listing beneficiaries (up to 3 hectares of land developers)?

There is information that different prices are said in different communities. In addition, the subsidy will apply only to up to 3 hectares of land, and what will those who cultivate more than 3 hectares do? It turns out that the government support program is causing new worries and problems.

Fertilizer has risen in price three times, the RA Ministry of Economy calls on people to cultivate land. In the conditions of widespread inflation, how should people cultivate land with expensive fertilizers, expensive seeds, expensive diesel fuel?