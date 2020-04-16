There has been no question Sargsyan refused to answer – Chairman of parliamentary commission – Panorama

“We are set to work long,” Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the parliamentary commission investigating the 2016 April War advised reporters on Thursday, in the course of the break of the listening to of former president Serzh Sargsyan. Kocharyan’s response got here on the question of reporters how lengthy the commission might handle questions to Sargsyan. Kocharyan added that the commission members nonetheless have questions since, some questions convey new questions.

At a comment of a reporter that Sargsyan had stated he himself had questions and whether or not he had voiced these, Kocharyan stated: “Serzh Sargsyan cant address questions to us. The investigating committee is the one which asks, and Serzh Sargsyan replies to them. It is the right of Sargsyan to respond or not. Sargsyan delivered introductory remarks and we accepted them. That will be attached to the final conclusion of the commission investigation,” Kocharyan stated. Kocharyan additionally famous that there has been no question the previous president has refused to answer.