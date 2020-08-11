There has been a 90% increase in Covid-19 cases in US children in the last four weeks, report says

Dr Sean O’Leary, vice-chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that coronavirus cases in children ought to be taken seriously.

“It’s not fair to say that this virus is completely benign in children,” stated O’Leary “We’ve had 90 deaths in children in the US already, in just a few months. Every year we worry about influenza in children, and there are roughly around 100 deaths in children from influenza every year.”

Leary stated that numerous elements have actually caused a current increase in the variety of coronavirus infections in children in the previous number of weeks, consisting of increased screening, increased motion amongst children and a increase in infection amongst the basic population.

“When you see a lot more infections in the general population, you’re going to see a lot more infections in children,” stated O’Leary “We all have to take this virus seriously, including taking care of our children,” stated O’Leary Deaths still unusual The brand-new report utilizes case numbers supplied by state health departments of 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico andGuam . There were 179,990 brand-new Covid-19 cases amongst US children in between July 9 and August 6, according to thereport At least 380,174 overall kid Covid-19 cases have been reported since August 6. As of now, it still appears that extreme signs are unusual amongst children with Covid-19 infections. Children were in between 0.5% and 5.3% of overall …

