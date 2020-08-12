There Are Timeshare Salesmen More Trustworthy Than Her

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Hours later, Fox News host Tucker Carlson obliterated Harris as a liar who will do and say anything just to obtain power for herself.

“Harris may be the single most transactional human being in America,” Carlson said on his show. “There are time-share salesmen you would trust more than Kamala Harris. You could find payday lenders who are more sincere. So it seemed inconceivable that given his current state, Joe Biden would chose someone so transparently one-dimensional as Kamala Harris. Someone as empty as he is.”

Not stopping there, Carlson looked at the bigger picture by talking about what this choice reveals about where the Democratic Party is at the moment.

“And the choice tells you a lot about the current state of the Democratic Party,” Carlson continued. “America is still technically a democracy, yet neither Biden nor Harris has ever been popular with actual voters. This is Joe Biden’s third run for president. The first two attempts ended in embarrassing disasters.”

“The third was headed at high speed in that direction and then a series of unforeseen flukes and highly crowded primary field left Biden the last man in the race,” he…