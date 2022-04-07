At today’s sitting of the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. A bilateral commission will be set up by the end of April.

He said that the commission will have a double mandate.

“There are territories of Armenia, which are under the control of Azerbaijan, there are territories of Azerbaijan, which are under the control of Armenia, and these issues must be resolved through negotiations, of course, on the basis of de jure substantiated protocols and facts of legal significance. “Russia and the European Union have expressed readiness to support demarcation and demarcation work, and we must move forward in this direction,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, the position of Armenia is that there is a de jure border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that is the border existing in Soviet times. With this protocol, the demarcation work should start and try to reach solutions, taking parallel measures to ensure security and stability.