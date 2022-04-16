2019 Since the end of August 2012, the entire responsibility for garbage collection and sanitation in Yerevan has been transferred to the “Yerjan Garbage Collection – Sanitation” community institution.

“If technically the community has solved the issue of garbage collection today, then there are still complaints from the citizens regarding the sanitary cleaning. The situation is not satisfactory.

In order to solve the problem as much as possible, the number of about 300 employees providing sanitation in 12 administrative districts of Yerevan will increase by 200.

The recruitment process has started, “Yerjan Municipality reports.



