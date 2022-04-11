There are people who get a tattoo under the influence of the moment and then regret it Morning

Tattoo Opinions…

“The role of a tattoo artist is very important, who must first be a psychologist, quickly see the features in a stranger, which will prevent him from regretting or not regretting in terms of tattoos. In other words, one must immediately see, recognize and understand how to communicate with a stranger, what advice to give. A lot depends on the tattoo artist as a psychologist. And it is very important that the tattoo artist understands people who are very quick to regret, try to say the opposite, check how final his decision is, how confident he is in doing so. Just to say to everyone who came in to make money, yes, of course, sit down and get a tattoo, I do not accept that, I do not respect it, because I take this art much more seriously, “explained Gagik Mkrtchyan, a tattoo specialist.

According to him, people who have tattoos on their bodies often regret it. The tattoo expert advises to think carefully before taking such a step, because after regretting it, you either have to close it with another tattoo or remove it with a laser version, which lasts a long time, is quite painful and expensive and also not very effective. :

Tattoo removal is due to a number of factors. The part of the body where the tattoo is, its size, colors and time (removing a tattoo that is several years old is not the same as doing it a few months ago). Laser removal is one way to remove tattoos. However, it takes a long time to remove it, taking into account the recovery period of the skin and a number of other factors. Another possibility is surgical removal. In extreme cases, this is the best option. Before choosing a tattoo removal method, it is very important to consult a specialist.

“When they say that a person is tired of tattoos, it is a lie. If you do it thoughtfully, in adulthood, you will not get tired, but on the contrary, you will love your tattoos more and more, “Anush Lalayan assured.

Every action or action in the spiritual life is judged or qualified depending on the purpose for which it is done and how good and logical that purpose is. Father Yesa Artenyan says that tattoos are never justified in that respect. “Any explanation we hear in the case of tattoos can in no way be spiritually justified.” He advises not to follow such habits, which do not change the description of a person in any way, both spiritually and morally. “Not every fashionable thing can be considered acceptable, and not every fashionable thing makes a person more unique.”

Daniela Zanazanyan was still 15-16 years old when she decided that she should definitely get a tattoo. He is currently 20 years old and already has 2 tattoos. “One of my current tattoos is writing, soul, which means soul. I can not voice the significance. I will only say that it is the connection between man and his soul, the idea of ​​the eternity of the soul. “

Speaking about the reactions of the parents, Daniela mentioned that they were not against from the beginning. “When I said at the age of 15-16 that I was going to have a tattoo, my father said, ‘Be 20 years old, if you do not change your decision, I will not interfere.’ So on the eve of my 20th birthday, I did it without informing, and my father treated it very well. Its main precondition is that my tattoo should not be too big…

I met a lot of criticism around me, and that was the reason why few people knew about the second tattoo. For many people, getting a tattoo is associated with being open-minded, but I myself think that many people with tattoos are much more nationalistic than those who do not, and roughly speaking, that image does not determine your way of thinking. ” Unlike Daniela, Lena Karapetyan is against tattoos. It is something that has no significance for him. “I do not like tattoos, I’m a conservative. On the other hand, if a person gets a tattoo, I have a normal attitude, it is his body, let him do what he wants. After all, it is the 21st century. ”

Tattoos can be seen as a form of self-expression. they are also a part of art. The use of tattoos in ancient times had two main purposes: to serve as a “business card”, when tattoos told everything about a person – his ancestry and even biography, and secondly, tattoos were used as a mark to whip criminals and slaves. In any case, the tattoo conveys certain information about the events that took place in a person’s life. “People often confuse it with a free, open mindedness and say, ‘If you have a tattoo, then you are the bearer of all the worst and most unacceptable phenomena in our nation.’ In fact, it can simply be seen as a means of self-expression. “But since this is Armenia, it is a bit difficult to fight against all that,” Daniela thinks.

Rosa KHACHATRYAN

“Aravot” daily

09.04.2022: