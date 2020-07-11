There Are Over 13K Bitcoin Addresses Worth $1M

There are over 13,000 Bitcoin (BTC) addresses which can be worth at the least $1 million, according to data from Glassnode.

107 BTC becoming a millionaire

At the current prices, it takes about 107 BTC for an address becoming a dollar millionaire. Since this metric is tied to the dollar price of Bitcoin, it will fluctuate a great deal. For comparison, the number of addresses that contain at the least 100 BTC has a reduced volatility.

Bitcoin addresses that hold ≥ 100 BTC v. addresses that hold ≥ $1M worth of BTC. Source: Glassnode.

Addresses full of BTC

We can discover that the number of addresses with balances of over $1 million hit an archive high throughout the 2017 bull run, as the other metric remained largely unaffected because of it. This remains one of the few indicators in the Bitcoin world with a really low variance through the years.

Another possible reason is that a few of these addresses are controlled by large entities like exchanges and custodians, who don’t like to stray from a predetermined distribution of the Bitcoin. It should also be noted there are over 1 million of Bitcoin that have been likely mined by Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. These coins never have moved in over 10 years.

How many Bitcoin millionaires are there?

So just how many Bitcoin millionaires are there? The reality is that people do not know. In order for people to answer this question, we would have to find out how many individuals or entities control those 13,290 addresses. This number could theoretically lie anywhere between 1 and 13,290.

Although you are able to apply data analysis heuristics to Bitcoin addresses and transactions to narrow down this number somewhat, no such complete data set is currently available.