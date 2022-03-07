During the working meeting convened by the RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, the issues of development of BTM (science, ICT, engineering, mathematics) direction in general education programs were discussed.

Leading organizations implementing educational programs in the field of ICT and BTC took part in the meeting.

Ժ. Andreasyan informed the participants of the meeting that the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the Science and Technology Foundation of Armenia, has initiated a program aimed at raising the level of education of high school students in the BTU field, using, in particular, the acquisition of artificial intelligence, practical knowledge.

It is planned to develop educational programs, resources, train teachers, create an assessment system, develop a toolkit for talent identification.

“In order to effectively implement the program, it is necessary to combine the efforts of all structures in the field, to use the best experience,” said Zhanna Andreasyan, adding that meetings on this scale will be continuous.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister noted that the standard of general education adopted in February 2021, with the subsequent approved subject standards, places special emphasis on the direction of BTC. The new standard, which will be tested in the schools of Tavush region from September 2021, will be fully introduced in all schools of the Republic of Armenia in a phased version until 2026. In the meantime, it is planned to provide all RA schools with BTC subject laboratories.

According to Zhanna Andreasyan, one of the main concerns is the lack of qualified specialists teaching BTM subjects, taking into account that such personnel prefer higher-paying jobs in other fields to pedagogy.

The state has introduced several new legislative regulations to increase the attractiveness of pedagogical activities. In particular, if as a result of the competition the vacancy of a teacher is not filled by a specialist qualified as a pedagogue, then a person with higher education in the relevant field can fill that position while receiving pedagogical credits.

At the same time, the program of e-learning և mentor schools has been introduced, which provides an intermediate solution to the problem of lack of professional resources, especially in rural schools. At the moment, 17 schools are engaged in mentoring, which provide distance lessons in more than fifty rural schools.

According to Zhanna Andreasyan, the ministry has developed and submitted for public discussion a bill proposing to increase the rate of teachers who have passed the voluntary attestation threshold by setting 200,000 drams, to which the additional fees provided by the voluntary attestation procedure will be applied.

“There are other deep problems that will not be solved even in case of raising the rate. For example, in small rural schools, where the number of students does not exceed 100, the teachers of a number of subjects, including BTC, can not have a full workload, “said Zhanna Andreasyan, adding that now complex solutions to the problems are being discussed.

Referring to the substantive issues, the Deputy Minister used the measurability of the quality of education. In this context, he noted that a new procedure for final assessment, certification and transfer of students has entered into force, which envisages establishing a laboratory experience requirement for science exams at the end of the 9th grade from next year.

During the meeting, various proposals aimed at improving the BTC subjects were discussed, which were presented by the specialists present at the meeting.

