For a long time, I have restrained myself from referring to Edmon Marukyan’s behavior and activities. The reason is our former warm relations.

I tried to refrain from assuming his new position, thinking that like most Armenian politicians of all time, Edmon did not shy away from temptation. However, when the newly appointed ambassador with special instructions published the 6-point document submitted by Armenia to Azerbaijan, I can not remain silent, as the issue concerns not only the future of Artsakh, but also the future of all Armenians.

By publishing the petition, Edmon not only endorses it but also formally supports its implementation. And what is the “nail” of that petition-document? The “nail” of the 6-point provisions of the petition-document that does not say anything is the 3rd point ․

“The issues of guaranteeing the security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, respecting their rights and freedoms, as well as determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh are fundamental for the Armenian side.”

The point does not say anything about the right of the Artsakh Armenians to self-determination. This point means “lowering the bar”. At this point, the Armenian government is finally washing its hands of Artsakh, giving Artsakh to Azerbaijan.

Edmon, I think it is pointless to discuss the words “security, law, freedom, status” that do not say anything about this provision. I think you understand that those words have no meaning for Azerbaijan. Regardless of the status of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, at least the Armenians of Artsakh will be expected to emigrate, Artsakh will be emptied of Armenians.

So, Edmon, are you abandoning the principles you have previously expressed for the sake of office?

Here are 6 questions to Edmon Marukyan.

1 ․ I remember our conversations and the arguments you told with the late Georgi Vanyan. You countered to him that you were ready to fight for Artsakh. And that the independence of Artsakh cannot be a matter of discussion. What has changed? Is it 2020? the aftermath of the war. If so, do you agree that war was inevitable, that it could not be stopped, that the war was conducted in a highly professional manner, that nothing else could be fixed? Even in the case of such “arguments”, the principle at least demands to leave politics and remain silent. Yes, I forgot, you do not think about your personal, but about the future of the country ․․․

2 ․ 2017 , forming “Mutq” with today’s dictator, sorry, “Yelq” bloc, did you not know his opinion on the Artsakh issue?

3 ․ What or who offered you in 2018? to make a passing number of the pre-election list, a deserter known for his anti-Artsakh views, forged documents. Wasn’t that one of the reasons that the party you lead appeared in 2018? In the National Assembly. After all, during those “elections” people either did not participate in the elections as you do, or they enthusiastically choose the “revolutionaries” or they have to vote for the counter-revolutionaries. I do not think that any member of your party, except their relatives, would vote for another force with the same “revolutionary” slogans. By the way, he said angrily about that – today, is it only today, your boss? “Well, there was no revolution, where did you get so many mandates from?”

4 ․ In 2020, when “Your Step” initiated the “bill” to crush the Constitutional Court with an unconstitutional egg, one of the far-reaching goals of which was to declare the renunciation of Artsakh “constitutional”, being a high-level lawyer, why did you not apply to the Constitutional Court with your faction?

5 ․ Regardless of the principles I have, I think that it is a matter of lack of basic dignity to join, to cooperate with a force that attacked you in the public National Assembly, beat you, calling you a “tripe”. Just do not say that the issue is not personal, but for the sake of the country և statehood.

6 ․ Don’t you think that the person who shook the rusty bucket from your former party member was more “principled”, “oriented” faster than you?

Avetik ISHKHANYAN