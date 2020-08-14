‘There are no excuses’ – Simeone admits that Atletico earned Champions League exit

The Spanish side was beaten by the much better group in the quarter- finals, the supervisor yielded

Diego Simeone had no grievances about the way of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League exit, insisting his group offered their all however RB Leipzig was worthy of triumph.

Leipzig shocked Atletico with a 2- 1 accomplishment in Lisbon on Thursday as Tyler Adams struck a late, deflected winner to press the German side into the next round.

Joao Felix had actually previously counteracted Dani Olmo’s opener from the charge area, however Atletico had a hard time to break down the Bundesliga side and were sculpted open frequently going the other method.

Eventually, the Spanish side broke down, with Adams shooting house a deflected 88 th- minute winner to seal the triumph for RB Leipzig.

As an outcome, the club advanced to the club’s very first- ever Champions League semi- last, with the German side just being established simply 11 years earlier.

Despite the defeat, Simeone merely provided his congratulations to Leipzig as they advanced to establish a semi- last conference with Paris Saint-Germain

“We gave it everything we had,” he informedMovistar “It was challenging for us to win the battles and they were quicker.

“It has actually been a long year, with those 60 day of rests. Then there was pressure returning to the ChampionsLeague We had one week off then back to training.

“We have not had the ability to play the …