There are more streaming choices than ever — why are prices going up?

YouTube TELEVISION announced yesterday that it’d be raising its prices by 30 percent to $65 each month. FuboTV followed shortly after, announcing increases of its own that put the best tier of the service at $60. The first era of internet-streamed TELEVISION — usually the one of low priced, innovative cable alternatives — is over, and what comes next is going to appear a whole lot more like the old-fashioned cable services it promised to replace… with prices to match.

Over-the-top internet TV services were designed to save us from the limited bundles and costly prices of traditional cable. Big internet companies like Google, PlayStation, and Hulu swooped into rescue consumers from the archaic TELEVISION services of Comcast and AT&T, with better apps and rock-bottom pricing that seemed almost too good to be true.

Turns out, it had been.

The latest round of price increases are maybe not without precedent. Prices for each major streaming service have now been steadily increasing over the past several years in leaps and bounds as services have added more channels or faced the harsh realities of rising carriage fees for the ones they already offer.

Looking back, it’s easy to see exactly how we got here. Take YouTube TV, for example, which began in 2017 at $35 per month, offering access to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and roughly 35 cable channels. In 2018, the price went up to $40 per month, as YouTube had to pay to cover the addition of new channels from WarnerMedia like TBS, TNT, CNN, and Cartoon Network. The price went up again to $50 in 2019 as YouTube TV added Discovery’s lineup of channels, and once again this week to $65 with the addition of ViacomCBS networks.

You can track similar price increases over the years for other services like Hulu (whose live TV service went from $39.99 in 2017 to $55 in November 2019), or AT&T Now (which launched as DirecTV Now for $35 in 2016, and now costs $55 for the cheapest plan).

Or take PlayStation Vue, which offered its lowest-tier arrange for $30 each month, tried to boost prices with time to cover costs, but eventually had to turn off entirely a year ago due to the “expensive content and network deals” of the pay TELEVISION industry.

Between old-fashioned cable and internet services, there’s more TV competition than ever. But as opposed to the internet services working to drive prices down by offering better alternatives to cable at a lesser price, prices have steadily gone up in the last few years.

Carriers do not prefer to license their content cheaply

The problem lies in the fact all of these organizations — internet TV and cable alike — aren’t really fighting with each other to help keep prices down. They’re fighting with content providers like ViacomCBS, Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, Fox Corporation, and Discovery, which license out the rights to air their channels to cable providers like Verizon and YouTube TV. And they do not prefer to license their content cheaply.

YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu, and the rest may choose to offer their original low prices, but they’re subject to carriage fees. The competition that matters isn’t what YouTube and Hulu charge — or even what Optimum and Verizon FiOS charge — but what ViacomCBS’s and Disney’s licensed content costs.

When cable providers and carriers do disagree on prices (carriage disputes), providers broadly speaking have almost no recourse in fighting right back, short of refusing to carry those stations at all in a corporate game of chicken where consumers always lose.

So even while the number of TELEVISION services has shot up, how many major channel owners is now more and more consolidated over the years through acquisitions and mergers. As a result, there’s less and less competition where it counts: on the carrier side that sets the prices.

Streaming services were able to avoid this for a while at the start: those enticingly good deal tags were from a time when carriage fees were lower, and companies like Google or Sony could afford to operate their services at lower rates of return while they developed a customer base. But as time went on, the harsh reality has been that it’s nearly impossible to truly offer those prices long haul.

Compounding the problem is that carriers also don’t like splitting up their content. If you’re WarnerMedia, you’d prefer that Hulu and Google pay for all your channels, not just the 2 or three that they wish to offer, meaning those organizations in turn need to charge consumers with extra costs.

In an ideal world, you’d be able to find the channels you wanted off a checklist and just pay for those specific channels. And although some streaming services have were able to offer a la carte TELEVISION — such as, Sling TV, which divides its basic packages into Sling Blue and Sling Orange groups with different lineups — even those are effectively just like regular cable bundles.

For probably the most part, streaming TV services have been struggling to negotiate their way out of the bundle system that’s dominated regular cable for a long time. YouTube TELEVISION has added more channels with each price increase over the years, but they’ve been mandatory additions: there’s no chance to opt out of the new ViacomCBS channels and pay a lower price. Everyone is paying for channels they don’t want, as carriers leverage in-demand content to bundle the channels people do want.

It’s maybe not the finish of the line for streaming services

It’s not the end of the line for streaming services, though, although they’ve been forced in to the same content and price model as their old-fashioned competitors. Internet streaming still offers lots of benefits to help compete with regular cable. It’s far easier to begin and stop any time, so you can just subscribe whenever your favorite shows or sports seasons are happening. They work on many devices and don’t require any outdated cable boxes to use. And they can be watched from anywhere with an net connection, as opposed to requiring hardwired cable lines. Internet services also tend to have better user interfaces and are more equipped to deal with modern perks like built-in DVRs or personalized recommendations.

But for many that, it doesn’t change the fact that every one of the internet TELEVISION services are still forced to depend on the same costly carrier fee system that regular cable does. The only real change is that now the prices are starting to reflect that.