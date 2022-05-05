The participants of the ongoing rally in France Square observed a minute of silence in memory of the citizen who joined the struggle, who died of a heart attack today.

“The citizen died because there was no ambulance in the area. “There are many security officers and police in this area, but the authorities of the day do not provide an ambulance,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the opposition, during the rally.

He voiced a demand that there should always be an ambulance in the French Square in order to ensure the problems related to the health of the citizens.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan summed up the protests carried out during the day ․ They were held not only in the capital, but also in a number of regions, and at the moment the Yerevan-Ijan interstate road is closed.

“Indeed, the people have stood up and united. “Our demand is clear, the public demand is solid,” he said.

At the call of Ishkhan Saghatelyan, he started a protest march to the central streets of the capital again, after which the rally in the French Square will continue.

Announcements will be made about the upcoming actions.