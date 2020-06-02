There are just four black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Here’s how they are addressing the death of George Floyd

That’s four black leaders amongst the largest 500 corporations in the United States: Marvin Ellison of, Kenneth Frazier of, Roger Ferguson of TIAA, and Jide Zeitlin of

“I sat down several times to write this letter, but stopped each time. My eyes welling up with tears. This is personal,” Zeitlin wrote.

Zeitlin reported that shops throughout the nation have been broken from New York to San Francisco, however considered the destruction as secondary to the broader concern.

Tapestry is making modifications to deal with these inequalities, mentioned Zeitlin, and over the weekend management labored to “convene a number of social justice, legal, and corporate entities to formulate a longer-term plan for addressing systemic inequality” in areas like well being, financial alternative, and public security.

“We hope to join with government, but events of this past week make it clear that we cannot wait,” he wrote in the letter.

Goldman Sachs GS Zeitlin was born to a single mom in Nigeria earlier than being adopted at the age of 5 by an American household who lived in Nigeria and employed his younger mom. He spent 20 years atearlier than coming to Tapestry.

‘Fear and frustration’

“I grew up in the segregated south and remember stories my parents shared about living in the Jim Crow South,” wrote Ellison. “So, I have personal understanding of the fear and frustration that many of you are feeling.”

Ellison reiterated the firm’s zero tolerance for racism and his dedication to fostering an setting of security. Leadership may have new sources to higher assist worker and communities, the letter states.

“At Lowe’s, we are committed to helping people make their homes better, and today, we recognize that our homes extend beyond our walls, and into our neighborhood, communities and country,” mentioned Ellison.

George Floyd ‘could possibly be me’

Merck CEO Ken Frazier told CNBC on Monday that he may have just as simply been George Floyd.

“What the African American community sees in that videotape is that this African American man, who could be me or any other African American man, is being treated as less than human,” Frazier informed CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Frazier grew up in the interior metropolis of Philadelphia in the 1960s throughout the time when Martin Luther King, Jr. was main protests. Frazier mentioned he was half of a handful of youngsters chosen by the metropolis to be bused 90 minutes to white faculties to get “a rigorous education,” the place which he was just one of 9 black college students.

Frazier says he was one of the fortunate ones afforded a possibility that set him on a special trajectory in life. But he famous the “huge opportunity gaps” nonetheless exist at the moment.

“It is the responsibility of corporate America to bridge those gaps,” Frazier mentioned. “If we don’t try to create opportunities for these people to be employed — joblessness creates hopelessness.”

‘I’m outraged’

Roger Ferguson is the CEO of TIAA, a retirement companies firm.

“Personally, I am outraged by the recent incidents of racism, violence and police brutality against members of the African American community. The haunting video of Mr. Floyd’s last breaths is a sobering reflection of this national crisis,” Ferguson mentioned in an announcement to CNN.

Ferguson’s father was a cartographer for the U.S. Army. He says his household did not have rather a lot of cash however had a fascination for banks and investments and they typically talked about it. Ferguson attended Harvard the place he studied economics and cleaned bogs at the dorms. He grew to become CEO of TIAA in 2008 throughout the monetary disaster after serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System.

“Particularly with the pandemic issues we are confronting in 2020, this is a time when we must embrace our differences and become more inclusive,” Ferguson informed CNN of the disparities dealing with folks of coloration. “No group should ever be targeted for racism, harassment or other form of discrimination. At TIAA, we are committed to playing our part to constructively engage as difference makers, consistent with our guiding values and, indeed, our legacy of inclusive leadership.”

On Friday Ferguson together with the Executive Committee of TIAA despatched a letter to workers addressing the deaths of Lloyd, Arbery, and Taylor.

“Incidents like this bring to light the fear, inequality and concerns of racism that still pose a threat to our humanity,” the letter states. The staff inspired workers to participate of their Business Resource Groups which “help educate allies about the experiences of others and how they can support their colleagues.”