The RA Statistical Committee has published the volumes of foreign investments made last year.

Accordingly, the total investments have sharply increased. The volume of foreign investments in 2021 amounted to 204 billion 823 million drams. During the last year, there are countries that have withdrawn their direct investments from the country. The capital exported from Armenia to France amounted to 1 billion 116 million 700 drams.

For example, Georgia withdrew its capital in the amount of 11 million drams from Armenia, instead Italy increased the volume of direct investments.

