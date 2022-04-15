The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air station to Amberd fortress արի Lake Kari are closed.

Due to the damage to the bridge in the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane with two-way traffic.

According to the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to all types of vehicles, according to the North Ossetian Crisis Management Center.