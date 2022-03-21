The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Due to the weather conditions, we urge you to travel only in case of urgent need.

In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air station to Amberd fortress և Lake Kari, Vardenyats mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Vanadzor-Dilijan (due to poor visibility), Alagyaz-Artik, Jermuk-Saravan “are closed. Goris, Kapan-Tat, Goris-Tat, Syunik region, Mets Alagyaz-Artik, Artik-Mantash, Tsoghamarg-Bavra, Amasia-Ashotsk, Aragats regions of Aragatsotn region.

Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway of Lori region, Bagratashen և Noyemberyan-Kirants highway from Ijjan town of Tavush region are closed for trucks with a trailer, difficult for other types of vehicles (in case of using chains).

Spitak-Stepanavan bends of Lori region, Odzun-Dsegh և Tashir-Blagodarnoye, Syunik region, Aparan inter-community highways of Aragatsotn region are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

The roads in the regions of Aragatsotn region are icy in places.

Aragyugh-Buzhakan, Artavaz-Hankavan highways of Kotayk region, in the section called “Chayni bends”, in Charentsavan region, on the 45-46th km of Yerjan-Shan highway, in Gegharkunik region, in Ashotsk, Artik, Maralik regions of Shirak region, Amas There is a snowstorm on the Dilijan, Jermuk-Gndevaz, Hovuni-Jajur-Kaps-Kat highways.

It is snowing in the whole territory of the republic (except for Aragatsotn, Armavir, Shirak և Kotayk marzes).