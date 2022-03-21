The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Due to the weather conditions, we urge you to travel only in case of urgent need.

The roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air station to Amberd fortress և to Kari lake, Vardenyats mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Saravan- “Zanger”, Vayk-Jermuk of Vayots Dzor region, Gndevaz-Lermogh-Jermuk, Gndevaz-Jermuk, are closed in Aragatsotn region. Kapan-Tat-Goris, Goris-Sisian, Syunik region, Mets Alagyaz-Artik, Artik-Mantash, Tsoghamarg-Bavra, Amasia-Ashotsk, Aragats regions of Aragatsotn region.

Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Lori region, Ijjan, Tavush region, Bagratashen և Noyemberyan-Kirants highways are closed for trucks with trailers, for other types of vehicles, difficult to pass.

Spitak-Stepanavan bends of Lori region, Alaverdi-Jiliza և Tashir-Blagodarnoye, Syunik region, Aragatsotn region, Aparan, Talin, Shirak region, Maralik, Lanjik inter-community highways are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

The roads in the regions of Aragatsotn region are icy in places.

It is snowing in Goris, Meghri, Vanadzor, Lori region, Chambarak, Gegharkunik region, Ijjan, Dilijan, Tavush region.

There is a snowstorm on the Hovuni-Jajur-Kaps-Kat highway in the regions of Aragatsotn region, Aragats, Shirak region, Ashotsk, Artik, Maralik, Amasia regions.

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the North Ossetia Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks and open for cars. There are about 400 trucks on the Russian side.

Drivers are advised to drive exclusively with winter tires.

MES: