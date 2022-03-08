“A1 +” conducted a survey on tourists in “Holiday Nine Express”, “Grand Hotel Yerevan”, “Ani Grand Hotel”, “Tufenkyan”, “Paris Hotel”.
There are almost no free rooms in hotels. More than 90% is busy.
According to our interlocutors, the tourists are mainly from the Russian Federation, more than 70%, and there are almost no tourists from Ukraine.
