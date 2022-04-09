The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in the world as of April 9 reached 497,490,860. The data was summarized by Johns Hopkins University.

Since the beginning of the virus, 6,174,362 people have died from Covid worldwide.

Countries with more than 20 million infections include the United States (80,386,635), India (43,034,217), Brazil (30,125,540), France (26,887,490), the United Kingdom (21,716,180), and Germany (22). 629 378).

According to the Worldometer platform, the death rate for every 1 million inhabitants of the planet is 795.3. As of April 9, the picture is as follows ․ Out of every 1 million people in the United States, 3,025 died from Covid, 372 in India, 3,072 in Brazil, 2,185 in France, 2,478 in the United Kingdom, and 1,568 in Germany. .