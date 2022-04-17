Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“4 arrested citizens in the center department. According to the responsible employees of the department, they were caught under the traditional article of “not fulfilling the lawful request of the police” (Article 182 VIVO). We are waiting for the paperwork to be finished.

One of the arrested citizens mentioned that in the police car, before being taken to the police station, the red berets continuously hit him on the head with their hands. “