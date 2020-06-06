Therapy llama brought to Black Lives Matter protest in Portland

A llama brought to a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland was dubbed a “morale-booster” by demonstrators.

Caesar “the no drama” llama trotted alongside protestors in Oregon on Friday after being brought out by his handler Larry MCool.

Hundreds of a large number of people have taken to the streets in the past a couple of weeks calling for racial justice and policing reforms following a killing of George Floyd who died in police custody on Memorial Day.





Mr McCool said that he wanted to “amplify the work being done” by activists in the area area.

Mr McCool told TODAY: “We wanted to show solidarity with everybody up there. He just brings love and spreads the love.”

The llama lives on Mystic Llama Farm as a therapy animal and been to school events and blood donation drives in the past.

One protestor Caitlin Reasor told The Evening Standard: “Everyone seemed really happy to have him there, even those who were confused by his presence. He was definitely a good morale booster.”